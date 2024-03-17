StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

