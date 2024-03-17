STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STEP Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

STEP stock opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$248.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.25.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

