Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 4,901 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

SXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

