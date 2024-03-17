Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.