Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 278.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.90. 18,211,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.09.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.