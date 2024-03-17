SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

