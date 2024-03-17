SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Raised by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 8.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.