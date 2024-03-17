SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Raised by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 8.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
