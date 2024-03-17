SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 4,050,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

