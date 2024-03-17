SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

