SPACE ID Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $838.38 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00002510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $838.38 million and $399.51 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,731,152 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 1.66085986 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $258,132,355.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

