Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

