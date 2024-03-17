Southland Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NXE stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

