Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

