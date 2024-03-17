Southland Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,375 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

