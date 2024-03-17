Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $422,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $387.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $316.43 and a 1-year high of $392.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

