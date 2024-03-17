Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 213 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,039.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

