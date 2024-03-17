Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

