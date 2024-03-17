Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSBK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

About Southern States Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

