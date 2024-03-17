Sourceless (STR) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $190.69 million and $0.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,953.84 or 1.00063083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010171 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00152505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0090853 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $443.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

