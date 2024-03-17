Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.113-1.118 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Smartsheet Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 977,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,578,000 after buying an additional 276,117 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

