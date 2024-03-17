SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $5.20 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

SmartFi Token Trading

