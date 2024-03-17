Sleepless AI (AI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $256.98 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $256.98 million and $101.13 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

