SL Advisors LLC Sells 322 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

KO stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,435 shares of company stock worth $28,230,915. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

