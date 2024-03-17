SL Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

