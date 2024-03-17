SL Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after buying an additional 1,032,722 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after buying an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 691,604 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NS opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

