SL Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SL Advisors LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 238.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $141.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

