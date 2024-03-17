SL Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

MPLX stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

