SL Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

