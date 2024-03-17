SL Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 5.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %
WMB stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.