SL Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SL Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $13,983,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.