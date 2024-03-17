SL Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 11.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 149.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ET opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

