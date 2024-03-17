SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at $154,580,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,486. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 546,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,422. The company has a market cap of $467.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

