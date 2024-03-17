SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 10,520 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $9.94 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $467.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

