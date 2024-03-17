Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.
Sirius Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.40.
Sirius Petroleum Company Profile
Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
