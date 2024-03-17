Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 14th total of 737,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

