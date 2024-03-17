Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.68

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $18.46. Simmons First National shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,408,753 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Simmons First National by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

