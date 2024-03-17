Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,437,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 246,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver X Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

