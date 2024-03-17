Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Lowered to “Sell” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 1,244,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

