SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SIBN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,110. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $658.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $375,040. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

