Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 9.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
About Vanquis Banking Group
