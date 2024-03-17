Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 9.1%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

