Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Grows By 19.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 0.5 %

UTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,816. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $494.84 million, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.