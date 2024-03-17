Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Rises By 18.7%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 43,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

