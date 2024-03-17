Short Interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expands By 20.0%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 853,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

