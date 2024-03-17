Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Grows By 17.9%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

