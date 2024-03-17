Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Expands By 18.4%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RGC Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.21. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,233.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,305 shares of company stock worth $43,099 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 39.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,278,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on RGCO

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.