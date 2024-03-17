Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Grows By 17.9%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 882,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.