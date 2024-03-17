Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases By 19.5%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 14th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

