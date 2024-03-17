Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rises By 19.8%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $62,027.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,746.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,075. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 291,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,975. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

