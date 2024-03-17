Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR) Expands By 20.0%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKUR remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of Oak Woods Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the period.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

