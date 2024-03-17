Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Increases By 19.4%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 22,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 15,936,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,926,035. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

